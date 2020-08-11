Mosquito trapped in Stonington tests positive for EEE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) has released the latest mosquito trapping and testing results for this season.

Researchers said a mosquito trapped in Stonington last week has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE).

Mosquito bites can transfer EEE to humans. EEE is a disease that can cause neurological disease and infection of the brain, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, there are no human cases of EEE in Connecticut. In 2019, there were four confirmed human cases of EEE, three of them fatal.

This year to date, CAES has also found 28 mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus and 10 mosquitoes that have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

Over 126,580 mosquitoes have been tested this year.

For a full report from CAES, click here.

Map: Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

