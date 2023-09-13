VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis is turning up in more Connecticut communities, according to the Uncas Health District.

Mosquitoes in the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown tested positive for the virus, health officials said.



Voluntown is one of six Connecticut towns where bugs with Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been found this year.



“Triple E” is a serious but rare illness transmitted by mosquitoes. Symptoms of the illness include having a high fever, headache, stiff neck and decreased consciousness.



25 to 50 percent of people who get “Triple E” die and survivors often have long-term health problems.