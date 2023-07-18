SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are responding to a possible drowning in the Baltic Village of Sprague, according to authorities.

The Baltic Fire Department said a mother and daughter had been swimming in the Shetucket River on Tuesday. Officials believe the mother and daughter were then swept down the river.

Fire officials confirmed the child is around 5 years old and the mother is in her early 30s.

Officials said both people were taken to Backus Hospital and were unconscious at the time of transport.

No other information is available at this time.



