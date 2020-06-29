Mother of the late Eric Garner coming to New London to discuss police violence, reform

Breaking News
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of the late Eric Garner is coming to Connecticut today. Gwen Carr will lead a community conversation in New London about the ongoing issue of police violence towards people of color across the nation.

Carr is also calling for police reform.

Eric Garner died in 2014 after an NYPD officer put him in a chokehold for selling illegal cigarettes.
Tonight’s conversation begins at 6:30 p.m. at New London’s Ocean Beach. The event is sponsored by the city’s chapter of the NAACP.

