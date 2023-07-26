OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 156 at Ferry Road is closed in Old Lyme for a crash involving a motorcycle, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported the crash at just after 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Life Star responded to the crash for possible serious injuries, police said.

State police said Route 156 will remain closed for investigation.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to seek alternative routes.

No other information is available at this time.

View our live traffic map below: