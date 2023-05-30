LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash on Route 214 in Ledyard that happened on Monday.

Monday, around 11 p.m., Ledyard Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Rt. 214, west of Avery Hill Rd. Police said an investigation determined that the owner lost control of the motorcycle, attempting a sharp turn.

Police said the motorcycle slid off the road and hit a large boulder, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected from the bike.

According to police, the driver, Zachary Brule, of Putnam, Conn., was taken to Backus Hospital and later flown to Hartford Hospital. Passenger, Melissa Stout, of Ledyard, Conn., was flown from the scene to Hartford Hospital.

Both are listed in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Ledyard Police, Sgt. Jason Pudvah, at 860-464-6400.