NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash Wednesday night in New London, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the crash around 10:36 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Medical treatment was given to the driver, who was identified as a 33-year-old man, on the scene.

The man was then transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said. The identification of the driver is not being released at this time.

A portion of Jefferson Avenue between Ashcraft Road and Colman Street was closed during the investigation. News 8 is working to learn if the road is still closed at this time.

