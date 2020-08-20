Motorcyclist killed during crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police, the Norwich Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of North Main Street and Second Street after reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said it appeared that a car and motorcycle were traveling north on Main Street when the car slowed to make a left turn.

At that time, the motorcycle tried to pass the vehicle making the left turn to the left side of the vehicle. The motorcycle then made contact with the front portion of the vehicle’s driver side.

The unidentified operator of the motorcycle was transported to William W. Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased a short time later.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Officer Cannata at (860)886-5561.