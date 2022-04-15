GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Groton are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to the area of Sandy Hollow Road and Allyn Street for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Witnesses on scene reported a motorcycle had crashed and the operator was ejected, according to police.

First responders provided initial treatment at the scene. Police said the operator sustained serious trauma and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

The operator, a 47-year-old man, is not being identified at this time pending notification to next of kin, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information to call the department at (860) 441-6712.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.