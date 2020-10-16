Movie crew take precautions to film thriller in Mystic during pandemic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Like most things, movie making also looks a little different during this pandemic.

A picturesque home on the Mystic River provides the location for a number of scenes being shot for Stalker’s Prey 3.

“It’s a thriller about a guy who stalks a particular woman he’s been in love with for years but it’s a different woman every time,” said Andrew Gernhard who runs Synthetic Cinema International based in Rocky Hill.

The villain apparently has a friendship with sharks.

“Which is why we’re in Mystic,” said Gernhard, who says most of the shooting was done near the water.

The Norwich native says his production company was one of the first to start filming again on the East Coast after the pandemic shut everything down last March.

“We’re tested multiple times a week,” said Gernhard. “We are in our own little bubble. Sanitizing. We have a COVID compliance officer.”

Temperatures are taken, crew members now stand farther apart, and facemasks are a must.

The actors are the only ones not wearing masks when they’re performing in a scene. The rest of the crew is taking a lot of precautions because if the actors or anyone gets sick it could shut down production.

“They do the scene with the mask off,” explained Gernhard. “Once they’re done mask goes back on and they’re like everybody else.”

Some changes may also be seen ‘on screen’ in some shows and movies with fewer fight scenes or romantic interactions to cut down on contact between actors.

“There is actually one kissing scene and they’re all tested so they make sure they’re clean before they kiss and that’s it,” said Gernhard.

Fortunately with this film some of the violence is done using movie magic and is COVID free.

“Cause our villain has a tendency to feed people to sharks and use harpoons a lot,” said Gernhard. “So that has no human interaction and no shark interaction because it’s completely digital.”

You can see how this thriller plays out when it is released next spring, one year after the pandemic changed everything.