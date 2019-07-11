Murder conviction overturned for illegal immigrant who killed Norwich woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–The state supreme court has overturned the murder conviction of an illegal immigrant because of how his apartment was searched.

Jean Jacques, an illegal Haitian immigrant, is serving a 60-year sentence for killing a Norwich woman 4 years ago.

25-year-old Casey Chadwick was stabbed to death in her apartment. His lawyers won their argument that a police search of Jacques’ apartment was illegal because they only had consent from the landlord.

The court ruled that was a violation of his 4th Amendment rights.

