Murder conviction overturned for illegal immigrant who killed Norwich woman

New London

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–The state supreme court has overturned the murder conviction of an illegal immigrant because of how his apartment was searched.

Jean Jacques, an illegal Haitian immigrant, is serving a 60-year sentence for killing a Norwich woman 4 years ago.

25-year-old Casey Chadwick was stabbed to death in her apartment. His lawyers won their argument that a police search of Jacques’ apartment was illegal because they only had consent from the landlord.

The court ruled that was a violation of his 4th Amendment rights.

