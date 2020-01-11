Murder suspect gets month to think over plea deal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court has until next month to decide whether to accept a plea deal from prosecutors or face a retrial.

A lawyer for Jean Jacques, charged in the 2015 slaying of 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in Norwich, said in court on Thursday that he had conveyed the offer to his client and asked for a continuance to allow Jacques to think it over.

The attorney said he expects Jacques to reject the offer on Feb. 6 setting the stage for a new trial.

