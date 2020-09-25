Mystic Aquarium cancels Ocean Commotion Gala, offers Mystery Box drawing online

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium canceled it’s Ocean Commotion Gala but said sea lovers can still partake in the Mystery Box drawing virtually.

The 150 boxes are available for a donation of $100 each.

RELATED: Mystic Aquarium dive team helps with underwater proposal for Rhode Island couple

Each box contains an 8.0-8.5mm teardrop grey pearl necklace on a cable-style sterling silver chain — valued at $120.

When purchasing a Mystery Box, the buyer will be entered to win this year’s Grand Prize: a natural 5.57ct Arizona oval cabochon turquoise pendant necklace.

The pendant is set in an 18kt yellow gold setting with .06 carats of diamond accents. It is valued at $2,500.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 on the aquarium’s social media channels.

More information can be found online.