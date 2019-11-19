Breaking News
Mystic Aquarium conducting research to help wild Beluga Whale population

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Belugas at Mystic Aquarium are certainly interesting to see, especially Juno, who is always attentive to visitors.

But they’re not just here because visitors like to see them, they’re actually here for a higher purpose. Research is being done here and that could help Belugas in the wild.

There are Belugas in Canada which are in populations that are endangered so it’s important to know what’s going on with them. And that way they can apply that information to Belugas in the wild.

Dr. Tracy Romano from Mystic Aquarium said, “We’re developing non-invasive techniques to monitor reproduction, to monitor body conditions in health in the wild whales and that’s just one example of the many studies that we’re doing here for conservation efforts of Belugas in the wild.”

Juno is one of three Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium and over the years they’ve certainly learned a lot from him.

