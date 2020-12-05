 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Mystic Aquarium details ‘Animal Heroes’ monthly subscription boxes for youth

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium announced an Animal Heroes monthly subscription box earlier in the week.

The aquarium says it gives grade-school students the chance to become heroes for our planet by discovering how they can help preserve wildlife, conserve natural resources and give back to the Earth through interactive games, videos, outdoor activities and challenges.

Joining News 8 is Katie Cubina, Senior Vice President of Mission Program for the aquarium to discuss the subscription service, its cost and more. Watch the video above for the full interview.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic Aquarium details 'Animal Heroes' monthly subscription boxes for youth

News /

Native American Studies for the next generation

News /

Mystic Seaport Museum announces latest details on this year's Lantern Light Village holiday event

News /

23 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at York Correctional Institution in Niantic

News /

Operation Homefront gives back to military families with 100 meal kits, toys for kids

News /

Sprague to restore state's first female veterans statue damaged in drunk driving crash

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss