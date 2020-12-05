Mystic Aquarium details ‘Animal Heroes’ monthly subscription boxes for youth

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium announced an Animal Heroes monthly subscription box earlier in the week.

The aquarium says it gives grade-school students the chance to become heroes for our planet by discovering how they can help preserve wildlife, conserve natural resources and give back to the Earth through interactive games, videos, outdoor activities and challenges.

Joining News 8 is Katie Cubina, Senior Vice President of Mission Program for the aquarium to discuss the subscription service, its cost and more. Watch the video above for the full interview.

For more information, click here.