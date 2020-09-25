Mystic Aquarium dive team helps with underwater proposal for Rhode Island couple

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island couple just ‘dived’ into a new chapter of life together.

Jake and Alyssa from Charlestown were visiting Mystic Aquarium when Jack knew it was time to ask the big question. He had a little help from the aquarium’s dive team.

A diver swam up to the couple, holding signs up to Alyssa saying, “Jake has a question for you,” and of course, “Will you marry me?”

Alyssa burst into tears and said ‘yes’ to the undersea proposal.





Mystic Aquarium proposal – Courtesy: Mystic Aquarium

Watch the proposal from inside and outside the tank in the video below.

Video: Courtesy Mystic Aquarium