Mystic Aquarium dive team helps with underwater proposal for Rhode Island couple

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island couple just ‘dived’ into a new chapter of life together.
Jake and Alyssa from Charlestown were visiting Mystic Aquarium when Jack knew it was time to ask the big question. He had a little help from the aquarium’s dive team.
A diver swam up to the couple, holding signs up to Alyssa saying, “Jake has a question for you,” and of course, “Will you marry me?”
Alyssa burst into tears and said ‘yes’ to the undersea proposal.
Watch the proposal from inside and outside the tank in the video below.
Video: Courtesy Mystic Aquarium