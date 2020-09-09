 

Mystic Aquarium expands high school internship program

New London

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium has expanded its high school internship program.

The 8-week program will pair students alongside aquarium professionals. Those students will participate in research projects and hands-on marine science experiences.

They will also be taught resume building, interviewing, and other skills to start their careers.

Sessions will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. Sept. 29-Nov. 19, 2020.

RELATED: Mystic Aquarium offering ‘full-day academic enrichment program’ amid COVID

“We have experienced educators, world-class animal care professionals, and a wealth of experience delivering robust, enriching, and rewarding internship opportunities,” said Kelly Matis, Vice President of Education and Conservation. “We know that families are keenly focused on unique and engaging educational solutions for students at all grade levels, and we are proud to offer this prestigious program to enhance and expand career development.”

For complete details, including tuition, visit MysticAquarium.org or click here.

