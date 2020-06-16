Mystic Aquarium indoor exhibits, downtown Mystic hotels to reopen in Phase 2

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium’s outdoor exhibits have been open to the public now for a couple of weeks. Come this Saturday, all of the indoor exhibits will be open, as well. Other businesses in Mystic, including hotels, are also getting ready to reopen to guests come June 20.

One thing they really want to remind people of is that you need to reserve a ticket online and a time slot because they’re running at 50% capacity. That allows them to gauge how many people are on-site. Masks are also mandatory.

Now, a lot of the visual cues you saw outside, signs that say ‘Wait Here’ or ‘Viewing Spot’, will be inside as well so people continue to social distance.

It’s also a one-way walk through the outdoor and then indoor exhibits; you can make that walk as many times as you want.

At the Mystic Aquarium, if you dare get close to the T-Rex inside the building you can see that they have it marked on the floor where you can stand to see the big dinosaur. Also, arrows showing people where they can walk and other signs reminding people to social distance.

Come Saturday, there will be more to enjoy at the aquarium and there will also be another way to beat the heat when the splash pad opens at The Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village in Montville.

Additionally, this week with Phase Two reopening of the state, hotels are reopening. The Whaler’s Inn in downtown Mystic is excited to once again welcome guests.

Curbside check-in and a touchless way to open the lobby door where the reception desk is now behind plastic barriers are just some of what guests will see when they arrive.

“We’ll actually be able to come to your vehicle, check you in on an iPad so you won’t have to enter any common spaces,” said Amanda Arling, President of The Whaler’s Inn.

There are also changes in the rooms which are meant to give guests an added sense of safety.

Arling explained, “First of all, all of our rooms are going to come equipped with your own hand sanitizer to use during your stay. We have removed some of our non-essential items here on our property in our guest rooms. So, for instance, throw pillows, blankets, and throw blankets, paper products like magazines, etc. We have removed those for safety.”

UV lights have been added to the cleaning regime as well as an anti-microbial and anti-viral treatment which once sprayed on by RX solutions continues to kill germs on high touch areas.

“The next person that comes in will still have a level of protection there,” said Arling.

She has also taken on the task of opening a new farm-to-table restaurant at the hotel, The Shipwright’s Daughter, during this pandemic.

“We’ve been able to take the time to kind of redesign our layout here, space out tables so they are social distancing, create one way flows of traffic,” said Arling.

From hotels to attractions like Mystic Aquarium Phase 2 Reopening will allow tourism businesses to welcome more visitors.