MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers.

The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are volunteers. They are docents who help with guests and there are also other volunteers that work directly with the animals.

During National Volunteer Week, the aquarium is celebrating the volunteers, but also putting out the word that they need more and they’re hoping that they can get more people to come and give their time.

“We need assistance with those littles that come here, and they come here and want to be in a pleasant environment and learn about the animals and have a nice friendly environment to be at for the summer camp,” said C. Rodney Daniels, VP of Guest Experiences.

Volunteers help guests learn about the animals, they take care of the animals and their habitats, and they help staff summer camps.

“I would say that I hope our summer camps aren’t in jeopardy,” Daniels said. “We’re going to do everything that’s possible to make sure that’s not the case. But yeah I do have some concern.”

Benefits include free admission to the aquarium, continuing education and training, and invitations to exclusive events.

“It is so much fun. I tell people it’s great working with the animals. It’s as much fun, if not more fun, talking with the guests, talking with the kids. It’s a great way to spend the day,” said Bob Archer, a volunteer.

Volunteers have to be 15 years old and have to be able to commit to one shift a week for six months or two shifts a week for three months. Volunteers get trained and get a lot of experience as well.

If you would like information about volunteer opportunities, click here.