Mystic Aquarium offering free admission for healthcare workers

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium is offering professionals in the healthcare industry complimentary admission into the aquarium.

The special offer is available to all healthcare workers, including but not limited to those in hospitals, doctor’s offices and veterinary clinics.

“It is no secret that the last couple of years have presented challenges and your dedication does not go unnoticed,” the aquarium wrote in a message on its website. “We thank you endlessly for all that you have done and will continue to do for our community.”

If you are a healthcare employee, you can reserve your tickets here.