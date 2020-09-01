 

Mystic Aquarium offering ‘full-day academic enrichment program’ amid COVID

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have to work, and your child is assigned virtual school work, the Mystic Aquarium is providing help.

The destination is offering a full-day academic enrichment program featuring educators who will assist kids with distance learning.

The program will take place in a new education building with classrooms where kids will be spaced 6 feet apart — after temperature checks.

They’ll be able to explore touch tanks and outdoor exhibits during breaks and after school hours.

“We know that kids understand what social distancing is from kindergarten to grade 6 and above,” said Mary Ellen Mateleska, Director of Education and Conservation. “We know they need the outdoor space, and they need to learn differently and our staff has been doing it all summer so they are ready to jump in during the school year.”

“We are excited to work with the families in our community to support children in the completion of their school work as well as providing them with the unique opportunity to visit and learn from our whales, penguins, sharks and the wealth of other animals at the aquarium,” added Kelly Matis, Vice President of Education and Conservation. “What a great way to spend the school day with such unique opportunities for student learning.”

The program begins Sept. 14 and will be offered during the week from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. registration is open now.

More information about pricing and registration can be found online.

