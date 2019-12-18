Live Now
New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, RI (WTNH)– A team from Mystic Aquarium is on a Rhode Island beach to try to figure out how a humpback whale died.

The first calls came in on December 13th that someone saw it floating in the water off of Block Island and then on December 15th it was reported that it was beached in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

They do know that this is a humpback whale. It is a juvenile. But they don’t know how it died.

They didn’t see any outward trauma on the body so now they’re doing a necropsy to try to figure out what happened.”

“This animal in particular is critically important because it is what we call an unusual morality event for humpback whales. It started in January of 2016. There’s been 110 humpback whales that have passed away. So we’re going to try to get that data to determine if there’s any similarities between those cases and basically take all of that collection of data to try to analyze it to see what’s happening to the species in general,” said Dale Wolbrink, Mystic Aquarium.

After the team from Mystic Aquarium is done there, the Department of Environmental Management in Rhode Island is tasked with trying to figure out what to do with the whale and we understand the plan right now is to bury it on the bleach.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mystic Aquarium probes death of humpback whale on RI beach

