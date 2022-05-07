WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue team responded to a stranded seal in Waterford on Saturday.

The Harp seal was located offshore Saturday morning.





According to the Mystic Animal Rescue Manager Sarah Callan, Harp seals usually migrate to northern Canada during this time of year. This specific seal was suffering from a respiratory infection with some puncture wounds. Callan said it was dehydrated and malnourished.

The rescue team brought in the seal for rehab and took some bloodwork, which is still pending.

Right now, the seal is in stable condition and is being treated with antibiotics. Callan said the team hopes the seal will make a full recovery.