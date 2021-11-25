Mystic Aquarium seeks donations to feed animals sustainably sourced food

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanksgiving isn’t just for humans. The animals at Mystic Aquarium are also enjoying a holiday feast Thursday, but it’s no easy job.

The costs involved with feeding all of the creatures are high. Below are just a few examples:

$39 to feed Astro the Stellar Sea Lion for one day

$86 to feed Juno the Beluga Whale for one day

$300 to feed Charlotte the Sea Turtle for one month

$1,572 to feed the penguin colony for one week

If you’d like to help provide healthy meals for all of Mystic’s animals, you can donate directly to the aquarium here.