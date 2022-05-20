MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium held a gender reveal for penguin chicks Friday and News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look.

There are three chicks, and their moms’ feet were painted either pink or blue. They then walked across a white piece of cardboard to reveal the gender of their chick, which also made for some pretty cute penguin paintings.

The big reveal: two boys and a girl!

“They’re not quite ready and breeding age yet but when they’re about three to four years old, that species survival plan will be looking to see and find an appropriate mate for them,” said Tracy Camp, who supervises the penguins. “Maybe at another zoo or aquarium or maybe right here at Mystic.”

The gender of these chicks was also a mystery to the staff at the aquarium until they turned three months old. That is when a blood sample was taken and they were able to figure it out.

The chicks will be taking their very first swim on May 25.