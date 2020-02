MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium recently welcomed a new member to the family: an African penguin chick.

The chick was born into the colony on Feb. 3 and weighed 94 grams.

Aquarium staff said the fluffy penguin was “very active and peeping loud and strongly.”

On Wednesday, the aquarium released a video montage of how the chick was doing.

Prepare for a cuteness overload!



ICYMI we recently announced the newest and fluffiest member of our Penguin colony. The chick has been very active and peeping loud and strongly.#SavingSpecies pic.twitter.com/01FtL1jbeS — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) February 19, 2020

It appeared to be growing strong and adapting to its new home.

Staff told News 8 that they will be naming the chick and releasing its gender soon.