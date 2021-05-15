Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium welcomed five new beluga whales to their facility this weekend.

The whales were flown in a chartered cargo plane from Marineland in Ontario, Canada to Groton Airport Friday night into Saturday morning. The effort required two separate flights and then transportation in specially-designed containers on flatbed trucks.

Upon arrival to Mystic Aquarium, the whales were harnessed and lifted one at a time by crane into their new home, a 750,000-gallon outdoor habitat meant to simulate the Arctic environment.

The entire transport took 22 hours and concluded at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The aquarium describes the effort to get the whales as “an international effort that has spanned five years, involved multiple government agencies and academic institutions, and a herculean logistical effort…This process took the teamwork of dozens of Aquarium staff members, including veterinarians and animal care specialists that monitored the whales throughout the journey.”

Names/Size of Whales:

  • Havana, a female weighing 924 pounds and 10’4” long
  • Jetta, a female weighing 762 pounds and 10’3” long
  • Kharabali, a female, weighing 818 pounds and 10’8” long
  • Sahara, a female weighing  1,028 pounds and 11’4”
  • Havok, weighing 1,192 pounds and 11’1”

