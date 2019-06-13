LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Mystic Aquarium welcomes newborn seal to aquatic family

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Take a look at the newest member of the Mystic Aquarium family!

We’ve been following Pearl the seal’s pregnancy, and the aquarium says she gave birth to an adorable male pup on Sunday.

They say he weighed in at 25 pounds.

The aquarium tweeted this video on Wednesday of the mom trying to teach him how to swim for the very first time.

The newborn’s name has not yet been revealed. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss