Mystic Aquarium welcomes newborn seal to aquatic family

Take a look at the newest member of the Mystic Aquarium family!

We’ve been following Pearl the seal’s pregnancy, and the aquarium says she gave birth to an adorable male pup on Sunday.

They say he weighed in at 25 pounds.

The aquarium tweeted this video on Wednesday of the mom trying to teach him how to swim for the very first time.

Cute Alert! It’s time for our first “Pupdate” with Pearl’s pup. Today he took his very first swim with the close guidance of mama and their animal care team.



As the two swam, the young pup would hitch a ride on his mother’s back – she also taught him how to dive! pic.twitter.com/bxyqZiZfDn — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) June 12, 2019

The newborn’s name has not yet been revealed.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.