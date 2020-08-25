Mystic Chamber of Commerce presents social distancing paddle craft event, “Floatchella”

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Some events are still going on during this time, with distance and safety in mind.

The Mystic Chamber of Commerce is putting on one fundraiser called “Floatchella,” which also benefits Downtown Mystic Merchants.

President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce Peggy Roberts joins News 8 to elaborate on what to expect during the event.

Floatchella is happening in Downtown Mystic on Saturday, August 29, from 1-4 p.m. Rain date is August 30. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and a lifejacket while on their paddle crafts. There will also be live music.

