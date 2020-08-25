Mystic Chamber of Commerce presents social distancing paddle craft event, “Floatchella”

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Some events are still going on during this time, with distance and safety in mind.

The Mystic Chamber of Commerce is putting on one fundraiser called “Floatchella,” which also benefits Downtown Mystic Merchants.

President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce Peggy Roberts joins News 8 to elaborate on what to expect during the event.

Floatchella is happening in Downtown Mystic on Saturday, August 29, from 1-4 p.m. Rain date is August 30. All attendees are asked to wear a mask and a lifejacket while on their paddle crafts. There will also be live music.

For more information on Floatchella, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic Chamber of Commerce presents social distancing paddle craft event, "Floatchella"

News /

Police investigate 2 armed robberies on same East Lyme Road, just hours apart

News /

CT DPH investigating COVID outbreak at Norwich nursing home

News /

New London Board of Ed to meet tonight on proposed school reopening plan

News /

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Norwich

News /

UConn students react to ‘unapproved gathering’ in residence hall amid pandemic

News /
More New London

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss