Mystic fire chief shares ice safety tips

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you are along the shoreline, further up north or even in the hills of Connecticut, it is cold out and that has a lot of people thinking about going to their local lake or pond to go ice fishing or ice skating.

There are plenty of bodies of water throughout the state that have been frozen this winter and will be frozen again this weekend.

How do you know if the ice is safe? Mystic’s Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi, Jr. said it should be at least four inches thick and if you see water at the edge of the ice or on the ice itself, it may not be safe.

He said if you are going out alone, you should take even more precautions.

“We would recommend a type 3 PFD to make sure you have it on in case you fall through the ice. A lot of the ice now is covered with snow so you really can’t tell how thick or think the ice is. You want to make sure somebody knows where you’re at,” Manfredi said. “The time that you’re going to go out and the time you should be back and have a cell phone with you in case you need to call 911.”

The cove is tidal so it does not freeze up as easily as a lake or a pond but even some of those can have a current in them and that could make them deceptively dangerous where there could be some thin spots in the ice.

