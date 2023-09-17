MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mystic home was destroyed early Saturday afternoon when a garage fire spread to the residence, according to Groton officials.

Crews heard about the garage being on fire at about 12:10 p.m. when multiple 911 calls came in to dispatchers, according to police. Wind blew the fire from the garage at 134 Cow Hill Road to the home.

The person inside the home was able to get out safely. No one was injured.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable, according to police, who are urging anyone with information to call police.

A cause of the fire has not been announced.