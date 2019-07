Mystic Aquarium is in the running for USA Today Reader’s Poll for Best Aquarium.

It’s up against 19 other aquariums across the U.S. and Canada, as chosen by a panel of experts. The voting page sites Mystic’s beluga whales; they’re the only belugas in all of New England! The experts also site the many different creatures guests can see and interact with.

Voting ends April 22 at noon. Click here to cast your vote!