MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) —The 64th annual Outdoor Art Festival returns to Mystic August 13, bringing vendors, performances, and artwork to the city for the weekend.

More than 200 artists from across the country will showcase their artwork, with more than two miles of arts and crafts. Art enthusiasts can delve into the various pieces, including oils, watercolors, photographs, pastels, sculpture, woodwork, comics, acrylics, and more.

For the second year, the festival will present its performing arts stage, featuring acts like the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, the swing band As Time Goes By, pianist Arthur Migliazza, and Klezmer music from Klezmenschen. Dancers will also take the stage, with the Mystic Paper Beasts, Peruvian Dance School, and Chinese Ladies Dance Group among the performers slated to show-off their moves.

The festival will kick-off at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, followed by another opening on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Performances will begin both days at 6:30 p.m., ending around 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free and the festival is open rain or shine. Learn more information about the fest here.