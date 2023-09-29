LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Mystic man has been arrested and is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile in June in Ledyard, according to police.

Police said officers went to Norwich to deliver an arrest warrant to 43-year-old Jason Steele from Mystic, who was wanted in connection to an investigation involving sexual assaults of a juvenile in June 2023.

Steele is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

