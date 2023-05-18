MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The VFW in Mystic will not hold its traditional Memorial Day parade this year because the group missed the 90-day deadline to file event paperwork with the state.

The VFW’s commander-elect said that the group missed the deadline amid the change in command.

“When you’re going through all this paperwork, sometimes you miss something, and you make a human mistake, and we’re sorry, and I take full responsibility for that,” Commander-Elect Craig Floyd said.

The parade is a tradition that has continued for decades.

Floyd said the Mystic VFW may hold a parade in September on National VFW Day, instead.

In the meantime, it will hold a special ceremony on Memorial Day at VFW Hall. The event will include barbecue, music, a military vehicle and family friendly activities.