Mystic Pizza first restaurant approved to use state highway right-of-way for outdoor dining area

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Pizza will be adding a new, extended outdoor dining area for its customers soon.

It’s the first restaurant in the state to have a permit approved for the use of a state highway right-of-way for an outdoor dining area, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Tables will be added at the front of the building near the doorways and on the sidewalk.

For phase 1 of the Governor’s plan to reopen the state, which is now in effect, restaurants can continue to offer takeout and delivery, and can now reopen to serve customers in outdoor dining areas.

The Governor signed an Executive Order last week, allowing restaurants to request approval to use sidewalks, parking lots, and other right-of-ways as outdoor dining areas.

Lamont says that many towns and cities across the state are already taking advantage of the executive order to extend outdoor dining at local restaurants.