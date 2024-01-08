MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy rains and high winds are expected to cause flooding early Wednesday morning in downtown Mystic.

Businesses were already preparing on Monday.

“We usually ask our tenants and guests to move out of the lower of the lots just to air on the side of caution,” said Sandra Chapman, the manager of the Steamboat Inn.

Jack Casey, who works at Bank Square Books, said the business is monitoring the weather. If he’s concerned, he’ll put sandbags against the doors.

He remembers coming in with his family as a child after Superstorm Sandy to help clean up all the books that had gotten wet.

“During Sandy the water — don’t know exactly how high it was — maybe a couple feet in the store, I mean that was quite bad,” Casey said. “But again, we’re not expecting that.”

Flooding big and small has become more commonplace in downtown Mystic.

“Now, almost every major high tide, we get water in the street,” said Tuck Jones who owns the Maxwelton Company and a building on West Main Street. “We never used to.”

That is why the town of Groton is developing a downtown Mystic resiliency and sustainability plan.

A recent climate study suggests that raising low lying roads and making improvements to the stormwater management system could help.

“Backflow preventers keep water from moving into a storm system during high tide side, so that’s something we’re considering, but kind of on the very opposite side of things we’re looking at green infrastructure approaches,” said Megan Granato, Groton’s sustainability and resilience manager.

One example of a green solution would be a rain garden on High Street. The garden would absorb water on the top of that hill so that it doesn’t flow into downtown.

This week, the melting snow will add to the water level. However, most of it is expected to come from the heavy rains and what some folks in Mystic say is more of a concern — the storm surges that cause the Mystic River to rise.

It can even affect Pearl Street, which often floods even though it is a block away from the river.

“That was actually originally an open water,” Granato said. “It was an inlet that filled over time. So, you potentially still have water moving through that material when the river rises.”

She said it may take a variety of approaches to prevent flooding.