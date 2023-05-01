MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Mystic is whirling with excitement after it was named one of the top summer tourist destinations in the country last week.

USA Today ranked Mystic as the fourth top tourist destination in the U.S. and it was the only city in New England to make the coveted list.

State and local leaders joined New London residents at the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center on Monday to celebrate the national honor.

“Tourism is a big part of what we do here in Connecticut and to receive national recognition just brings more people here and more tourists means more taxpayer dollars,” State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said.

Mystic named best summer vacation destination in Connecticut

Connecticut leaders say they are not surprised about the ranking, but they are thankful as it lets more people know about the beauty of Mystic and the state of Connecticut.

“With the aquarium anniversary coming up and the Seaport there’s so much to do and see here so yeah I think it’s deserved, said Deb Kollmeyer, owner of Adore.

Adam Young’s Sift Bakery has become somewhat of a destination. It’s one of several restaurants and shops like Adore which may make Mystic a top spot for tourists.

“Anything that widens the wake and kind of brings a larger scope of folks to our doorstep obviously we’re happy to hear,” Young said.

Events like this weekend’s Downtown Mystic Spring Stroll are aimed at attracting even more visitors.

“It coincides with the Kentucky Derby so we encourage people to wear their hats,” Kollmeyer said.