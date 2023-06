MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend–music is filling the Mystic Shipyard for the Mystic River Jam music festival.



The two-day event supports two local charities the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and Sails Up 4 Cancer.



The festival takes place on Friday and will continue on Saturday with the first show starting at 1. The event will last until 10 p.m. Tickets to attend cost $25.