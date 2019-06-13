Mystic Seaport announces plans to expand
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) - The Mystic Seaport Museum is looking to expand.
It wants to build an underwater research and education center, a restaurant and a 20-25 room hotel.
It also wants to expand the public display of its collection.
To do that, a storage warehouse would be turned into exhibit space. The restaurant and hotel would be built on the site of the existing Latitude 41 Restaurant and Tavern.
The town still has to approve the plans.
