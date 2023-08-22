MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — It was once the most powerful fireboat in the world, but while it’s since been retired from service, the Mystic Seaport Museum is planning a birthday bash to celebrate its legacy.

The Fire Fighter, also known as America’s fireboat, was used by the New York City firefighters for 72 years. It also supplied water from New York Harbor during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pumping for 80 hours straight.

“It served the FDNY in New York City for 72 years,” said Charlie Ritchie, the president of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. “For about 65 of those years of that time it was the most powerful fireboat in the world and the largest one ever built.”

In World War II, it helped extinguish a fire on a secret cargo ship filled with munitions.

“If the ship had exploded, it would have leveled everything within five miles,” Ritchie said.

This weekend, the Mystic Seaport Museum will celebrate the boat’s 85th birthday with a festival. The event will include firefighting demonstrations, tours and water displays. First responders can get in for free.

“We’re expecting to have a harness rescue demonstration here at the Charles W. Morgan,” said Arlene Marcionette, director of public programs for Mystic Seaport Museum. “We’re also going to have Newfoundland dogs here who are going to do a water rescue demonstration.”

Visitors can also get a look down below at the diesel electric hybrid engines and the fire pumps, as well as, the wheelhouse up top.

All of which still work if the National Historic Landmark is ever needed to be called back into service.