Mystic Seaport Museum fights racism and promotes diversity with new learning program

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Seaport Museum is working to fight racism and promote diversity with its new program.

The museum is partnering with Discovering Amistad to teach about the history of racism in the United States. It begins with the Schooner Amistad, which is docked at the seaport for the summer.

The ship is a replica of the one involved in the 1839 Amistad Uprising when 53 slaves overpowered the crew and took control of the vessel. That case led to a landmark supreme court decision that set the captives free.

The Schooner Amistad will serve as a platform for education, discussion and outreach this summer.