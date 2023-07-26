MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Look no further than Mystic, Conn. to see a beautiful U.S. landmark.

The Mystic Seaport Museum, the largest maritime museum in the country, was featured on Trip to Discover‘s list of 25 Most Beautiful Landmarks in America, ranked alongside South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore, Haystack Rock in Oregon, and Maine’s Portland Head Light.

The museum, founded in 1929, is known for its collection of sailing ships and boats, including the 1841 wooden whaleship “Charles W. Morgan” and the 1908 coal-fired steamboat “Sabino.”

There are also various exhibits for viewing; guests can view folk art of the sea or figureheads and ship carvings. A recreated 19th-century seafaring village is also on site, as well as a planetarium.

The best part? The museum is located right on the historic Mystic River. You can even visit the museum by docking at the Mystic Seaport Museum marina. Downtown Mystic is located just a short walk away.

