MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Seaport Museum is getting more federal funding to support the rebuilding of the museum’s Sustainable Maritime Trades and Skills Program.

The museum will receive a grant award of more than $40,000 to rebuild this program to preserve heritage skills, crafts, and trades at risk of being lost due to pandemic-related staffing and budget cuts.

The funding was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.