MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Seaport Museum announced it will hold its annual Chantey Blast as a virtual event.

The singalong fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., officials say. The 2021 Chantey Blast will be held via a live stream on Zoom and Facebook Live. A select lineup of chantey artists will lead songs and provide a background explanation of the music.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, watch the video above.