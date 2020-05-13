Mystic Seaport to reopen May 23 with outdoor exhibits only

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews continue to make repairs and do maintenance work during Mystic Seaport‘s seven week shut down.

“It’s always easy to do work when there are no crowds but we’d rather have the crowds and work around them,” said Dan McFadden, spokesperson for Mystic Seaport.

Workers are also getting ready for the return of crowds Memorial Day weekend albeit much smaller ones. Picnic tables are being placed six feet apart and soon signs will remind visitors, who will be required to wear face masks, of social distancing and one way walking routes like at the front gate.

“It’s going to be a one way gate so you’re going to head in here, go enjoy the grounds, and you’ll exit out a different way because we don’t want people to run into each other in the entrance and exit process,” said McFadden.

When the Seaport reopens May 23, only outdoor exhibits will be open. The gift shop, restaurants, and the water fountains will be off limits.

“We’re basically going to be a really nice outdoor park for the first week definitely,” said McFadden. “You’ll be able to walk around, check out the river, you’ll be able to look at the village but you won’t be able to go inside the buildings.”

Admission will be free that week. Kids and dogs are welcome.

Also for the first week no one will be able to climb on board any of the historic ships. But after that they will be able to go on the top deck only.

“A big part of this is figuring out what works and doesn’t work and how we do it all safely,” said McFadden.

Eventually more will open up and they hope to be operating closer to normal by the fall.

“We calculated the space, the outdoor space in our grounds and we can have somewhere in excess of 800 people here and still have safe social distancing,” said McFadden.

For now though the number of visitors will be capped at 250.

There is no word yet on any reopening plans for Mystic Aquarium.