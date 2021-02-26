Mystic to offer take-out specials, contests during Restaurant Week to bring in more business

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Mystic, the Shipwright’s Daughter actually opened right in the middle of the pandemic which was a bit of a challenge. But certainly this pandemic has been a challenge for a lot of restaurants, some of which have closed. 

This coming week starting March 1st is Restaurant Week in Mystic and many are hoping that will help bring people back to these tables. They’re doing something a little different this year. 

While they will still have dining specials, the chamber of commerce there is also offering other contests which bring in other businesses and prizes from those businesses, and also offers prizes for some who get take out as well.

“If you’re not sure you want to go into the restaurant, there’s still incentive to dine out,” said Bruce Flax, Interim Exec. Dir., Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

“You get tired after six months of what you know how to cook. You’re kind of done with it so take out is a huge part of the business right now,” said David Standridge, Executive Chef, Shipwright’s Daughter.

The way this contest works is that each restaurant will have a certain word and that word can be texted by all the people at the table – in this case four people can text that word to a certain number and be entered into the contest which then brings in other businesses offering prizes.

