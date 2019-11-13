Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A veteran from Mystic is asking for help after accidentally losing an envelope full of cash at a restaurant on Veterans Day.

In a post on Facebook, Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge said it happened Monday around noon. Benjamin Donovan went in for lunch in honor of Veterans Day and lost an envelope with $4,200 inside.

The restaurant did a thorough search, but came up empty. Donovan and the restaurant are now asking whoever may have taken it to do the right thing and give it back.

Anyone with information, can contact Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.