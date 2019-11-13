Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A veteran from Mystic is asking for help after accidentally losing an envelope full of cash at a restaurant on Veterans Day.

In a post on Facebook, Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge said it happened Monday around noon. Benjamin Donovan went in for lunch in honor of Veterans Day and lost an envelope with $4,200 inside.

The restaurant did a thorough search, but came up empty. Donovan and the restaurant are now asking whoever may have taken it to do the right thing and give it back.

Anyone with information, can contact Angie’s Pizza & Pier 27.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie's Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie's Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge"

Town of Sprague unveils first statue honoring female military members in the state

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Sprague unveils first statue honoring female military members in the state"

Electric Boat fined $10K after worker falls 20 feet into sub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Boat fined $10K after worker falls 20 feet into sub"

One person found with gunshot wound in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One person found with gunshot wound in New Haven"

Overdose Action Team in New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Action Team in New London"

Web Extra: Jen Muggeo from Ledge Light Health District

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra: Jen Muggeo from Ledge Light Health District"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss