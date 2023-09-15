The statue of Olympian John Kelly in Mystic was decked out in purple on Friday, to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – The statue of Olympian John Kelly in Mystic was decked out in purple on Friday, to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills before it takes away one’s ability to complete simple tasks, according to the National Health Institute (NIH).

Each fall, committee members from eastern Connecticut dress Kelly and his dog Brutus in Alzheimer’s Association apparel to raise awareness for the organization’s walks.

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding five walks in the state in New Haven, New London, New Milford, East Hartford and Bristol.

