Mystic’s new café provides products for a sustainable lifestyle

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be a market like no other in the Mystic area. The Ditty Bag Market & Cafe opened a couple of weeks ago.

The name comes from the bags sailors would make from old sails.

“We’re trying to emulate the sailor’s zero waste lifestyle,” said manager Deniz Kayhan.

Living a more sustainable lifestyle is what is encouraged and supported there.

“So we have laundry detergent, all purpose, hand soaps, dish soaps,” explained Kayhan.

They also have shampoos, conditioners, and olive oil. All are sold in bulk. Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers.

“Our mission is to educate the rest of the community to live more sustainably,” said Kayhan.

They’re hoping people will reuse or repurpose to cut down on plastics.

“The way it breaks down in the environment harms the rest of the environment,” said Kayhan. “There are so many patches of just like plastic laying in the ocean.”

If you don’t have your own container don’t worry. They have compostable paper bags you can use for the dry bulk foods.

They also sell glass bottles and mason jars along with a variety of caps which allow you to pour, pump, or spray the bottles.

The labels are also compostable and the coffee is fair trade.

“If you want to get a cup of coffee and talk to people or just browse around that’s kind of what our cafe is for,” said Kayhan.

Questions from those hoping to shut the door on their old ways to try something more sustainable are also encouraged.

The Ditty Bag Market & Cafe is located at 7 Roosevelt Avenue in Mystic.

It is open every day but Tuesday.